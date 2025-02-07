About ‘Aid Interrupted’

I launched Aid Interrupted because U.S. foreign aid–the work diplomats do around the world to fight poverty, cure disease, and invest in infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and education–is in crisis.

I won’t be documenting the daily ins and out(rage)s of the news cycle. There are plenty of great people doing that. Aid Interrupted is a place to take a longer-term view: to dive deep into what’s happening to foreign assistance–especially in energy and climate–and what those changes mean. Most importantly, it’s a space to expand and advance a much-needed conversation about where we go from here.

I believe foreign assistance will continue to exist–because even its haters recognize that diplomatic, economic, and security ties with developing countries matter deeply. And I believe it must evolve–because the world is changing. This moment of deep uncertainty is painful–but it’s also a shot at transformation.

About Me

I’m a policy nerd and a sucker for public service. I’ve always been fascinated by U.S. foreign policy: by its complexity, its drama, and the immense good (and terrible bad) it’s done over time. In my hippie college days, I vowed I would never work for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It was a vestige of imperial power and a front for naked self-interest!

Then I went to work for… USAID. And I saw first-hand the power of diplomacy and humanitarian response; the partnerships that can exist (and thrive) between public and private actors; and the ways aid bolsters our own security and prosperity. I joined the agency when President Obama launched Power Africa, and spent six years (2 under Obama, 4 under Trump) helping lead U.S. efforts to expand access to life-changing electricity.

But while inside the U.S. government I also experienced the frustrations of rigid bureaucracy, mindless red tape, and failed communication. Nobody wants reform more than the people inside these institutions.

Today, I’m policy director for the Energy for Growth Hub, a think tank that uses data and evidence to help the U.S. government and institutions like the World Bank tackle energy poverty more effectively. I’m also a non-resident fellow on U.S.-Africa Relations at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and serve on the Economic Advisory Council at the Millennium Challenge Corporation. (*This Substack reflects only my personal views—not those of my employers or of any organization with which I’m affiliated).

My professional community is equal parts U.S. diplomats and energy nerds; thoughtfully incisive aid critics; and the people I’ve met over the years (mostly in Africa) who benefit from (and sometimes revile) U.S. power and the agencies that wield it.

I’m also a mom to two toddler boys. And someday, I want to be able to tell them I fought to make sure the U.S. didn’t retreat from the world–or bully it into submission.