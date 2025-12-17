Aid Interrupted
Five things to know about DFC reauthorization
It's finally happening, people.
Dec 17
Katie Auth
October 2025
Energy-for-development funders have a culture problem… Maybe that’s a good thing.
So many of our biggest obstacles are cultural, not technical. That gives me hope.
Oct 30
Katie Auth
August 2025
Foreign Policy Bank or Development Finance Agency? DFC Can Be Both.
Senator Risch pushes back on the White House’s vision for the agency’s future
Aug 26
Katie Auth
The risks of outsourcing foreign policy to the private sector
5 things last week’s US-EU trade deal reveals about energy investment – and why so many of our promises mean almost nothing at all
Aug 6
Katie Auth
June 2025
... What's going on with MCC?
The uncertain future of a little-known development agency will have a bigger impact on U.S. energy diplomacy than most people realize
Jun 27
Katie Auth
May 2025
Studies show rural electrification has little near-term economic impact... but that misses the whole point
How electricity changed the rural United States - and what it can teach us
May 20
Katie Auth
Power Africa, Ken Opalo, and MCC
Working through the three stages of (DOGE) grief
May 2
Katie Auth
March 2025
An Open and Honest Conversation About Foreign Aid
The newest podcast episode from Rose Mutiso and I on political dysfunction, public service, and what happens when geopolitics and idealism collide
Mar 21
Katie Auth
Will Chris Wright Recommit the U.S. to Fighting Global Energy Poverty… Or Just Talk About It?
5 things his remarks tell us about the potential future of U.S. global energy policy
Mar 17
Katie Auth
February 2025
Clap Out at the RRB
Today, take time to hug a public servant.
Feb 27
Katie Auth
Rules Are(n't) for Suckers
Foreign corruption, development finance, and what "competitive advantage" really means
Feb 25
Katie Auth
Let’s Be Honest About U.S. Aid
In just a few weeks, U.S.
Feb 14
Katie Auth
