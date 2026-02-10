In the middle of his Super Bowl Halftime performance Sunday night, Bad Bunny climbed up into a mess of dilapidated power lines to sing El Apagón, or “The Blackout”, calling out Puerto Rico’s chronic lack of reliable electricity and the public anger it has stoked.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Energy poverty has never looked so… cool?

But Bad Bunny is hardly the first musician to put energy poverty to a beat.

Across the Caribbean, Africa, and Southeast Asia, electricity is often at the center of public protest and discontent. And that anger gets articulated, sharpened, and reflected back in popular music.

Ghana. Rapper Sarkodie released ‘Dumsor’—meaning “off-on”—in 2015. ‘Dumsor’ became the household name for Ghana’s extended power crisis in the 2010s, which prompted unpredictable power outages and rolling blackouts throughout the country—and triggered widespread public protests.

Senegal. Legendary Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour released Mademba (“The Electricity is Out Again”), mourning the struggles of life across West Africa—including persistent power outages. Senegal has dealt with periods of intense public backlash over energy issues. In 2011, protests ignited in Dakar over chronic blackouts and rising costs, resulting in several government buildings being burned, including the offices of national power company Senelec.

Pakistan. ‘Load Shedding’, a play on a famous song by Pakistani artist Arif Lohar, channeled the public’s frustration over power outages and rising costs: Oh, our country’s electricity. Oh, Pakistan’s electricity. Tell us, why don’t you come? Why do you disappear for 12 hours? Why do you torment us?

Electricity is about more than physical infrastructure.

Why do power outages feature so prominently in social protest music?

First, because they impact everything. Your ability to work. To study. To travel safely at night. In a country or community suffering from chronic energy poverty, power outages set the rhythm of daily life, limiting what you can do and when. That tends to make people mad.

But it’s more than that. Power outages—whether in Ghana, Pakistan, or Puerto Rico—also symbolize two much bigger things:

Institutional failure. Rarely (if ever) are electricity crises simply about physical infrastructure. More often, they’re the result of much more human failures. The story of Puerto Rico’s power crisis, for example, involves financial mismanagement; endemic corruption; and a massive and well-meaning, but ultimately blundering government rebuilding effort. At their core, chronic power outages are tangible proof that a government has failed its people.

And inequality. Electricity separates the haves from the have-nots more visibly than almost any other economic indicator: either the lights come on in your town, or they don’t. The grid gets extended to your rural village, or it doesn’t. The rich community at the top of the hill lights up at night—and yours stays dark. In the case of Puerto Rico, that sense of inequality is wrapped up in the island’s complicated relationship to the United States. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. But when a major hurricane hits Florida or South Carolina, the federal government rushes in to rebuild and the power system quickly gets back up and running. The fact that Puerto Rico exists apart, plagued by a kind of chronic energy poverty that other Americans don’t experience, is a core part of the bigger story Bad Bunny is trying to tell.

Energy poverty is political.

Bad Bunny—given the biggest stage of his life—chose to make power outages a focal point of his halftime show. Not only to call attention to Puerto Rico’s energy crisis, but because (I think) he understands, along with musicians in Africa and Southeast Asia, that electricity is more than poles and wires. It’s about politics. And accountability. And basic fairness.

And a killer beat can sometimes help get that message across.