Aid Interrupted

Aid Interrupted

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Will R.'s avatar
Will R.
2d

This is a strong piece largely because it avoids the easy argument that Trump invented transactional foreign policy out of nowhere. The historical comparison with the Marshall Plan makes the article much more interesting than a simple “Trump is bad” critique, because it shows the longer continuity between aid, strategy, and resource access in US foreign policy.

What stood out to me most was the point about visibility. Previous administrations often embedded these interests beneath the language of development, reconstruction, or liberal internationalism, whereas Trump-era politics tends to state the transactional logic openly and crudely.

I also think the article indirectly raises a bigger question about legitimacy and credibility. Once states openly frame humanitarian assistance through extraction and strategic competition, it becomes much harder to maintain the moral authority that Western foreign policy has historically relied on. That seems especially important in a multipolar world where countries now have alternative partners and greater room to resist pressure.

At the same time, I think the piece could perhaps go further in exploring whether this logic is actually an exception to liberal internationalism, or whether it has always been central to it from the beginning, just expressed in more sophisticated language. If strategic access to resources has consistently underpinned “development” policy, where exactly do you think the line is between partnership and managed dependency?

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Henry Clifford's avatar
Henry Clifford
21h

Great analysis, thoroughly agree with what's said. Given the power of the US, and how much it is dependant on the goodwill of medium and small powers to maintain it, some level of generosity around life saving aid helps to grease the wheels of transactional deals.

Trump seems not to understand how privileged the US has been (and for now remains) in global markets, how much China genuinely presents an alternative world order, and how the carrot underpins US power more than the stick ever could. The shift from carrots for carrots toward threats, the removal of carrots, and violence, makes the US less reliable day by day.

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