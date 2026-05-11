Last week, Zambia’s foreign Minister said a proposed Bilateral Agreement on Global Health Cooperation with the United States had stalled because the US demanded preferential access to Zambian mineral resources. (This assertion is backed up by reporting, but denied by the administration.) The growing feud has generated a lot of media attention. And the US administration has been derided for making crucial public health services–including the delivery of HIV and AIDS treatments–conditional on the delivery of raw materials.

Zambia’s Foreign Minister Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe addressing the UN General Assembly in May 2026, demanding that US health assistance be uncoupled from minerals access. (Source: Eduardo Munos, Reuters).

To many people–including me–this seems a particularly Trumpian approach to diplomacy: transactionary, mercantilist, and extractive. I’d been interpreting it as a dramatic shift in both the intention and implementation of US foreign “assistance”. If anything, the approach resembles exactly what the US spent the last twenty years disparaging China for: offering low-interest loans to resource-rich African countries in exchange for resource rights–as they did in Angola. Officials in the Obama, Trump I, and Biden administrations used words like “predatory”, “extractive”, and “neo-colonial” to describe China’s deal-making. But now here we are.

In April, DFC CEO Ben Black claimed the Marshall Plan exchanged aid for minerals.

Then I read the text of a keynote address recently delivered by Ben Black, CEO of the US Development Finance Corporation, at the Securing America’s Future Energy Summit. He talked about the urgent need to secure critical mineral supply chains, and how DFC’s international investments contribute to US security and economic goals.

DFC CEO Ben Black at the Securing America’s Future Energy Summit, April 2026. (Source: Development Finance Corporation, 2026).

And then he described the Marshall Plan, a massive foreign assistance effort initiated by the US to rebuild Western Europe after World War II, saying:

“In exchange for capital investment, America was granted first priority to develop critical minerals.”

… wait, what?

That’s not the story of the Marshall Plan I grew up with. Did the US really condition assistance to war-ravaged European countries on access to their raw materials? Have we actually always done this? Or was Black just trying to justify one of the most controversial aspects of the Trump administration’s foreign policy by cloaking it in the Marshall Plan’s legendary glow?

I think the answer to all of those questions is… yes.

Turns out he was right.

The Marshall Plan obviously wasn’t only–or even primarily–about minerals. But it did include provisions enabling the US to set up deals that exchanged financial support for increased access to strategic materials. The Economic Cooperation Act of 1948:

Authorized countries to repay loans by transferring “strategic materials” to the US.

Enabled bilateral agreements to require that countries transfer strategic materials to the US, “by sale, exchange, barter, or otherwise”.

Required partners to increase, wherever practicable, production of materials required by the US.

And provided that countries agree to make minimum amounts of strategic materials available to the US for purchase; grant US citizens rights of access to such materials equivalent to those afforded to locals; and agree to a schedule of increased production and transfer to the US on a long-term basis.

And, given that this all took place during the 1940s and 50s, these provisions didn’t just apply to materials coming from continental Europe. They could also come from European colonial territories, including in Africa.

Left: Reconstruction efforts in Germany, 1948. Right: Poster produced by the US-Economic Cooperation Administration to promote the Marshall Plan in Europe. (Source: Ryan Metz, “ The Marshall Plan ”, Ohio State University.)

Not only that–it’s also embedded in the Foreign Assistance Act.

The Foreign Assistance Act–the foundational legislation first enacted in 1961 to govern foreign aid and humanitarian assistance–also enables the US to exchange support for minerals. An amendment added in 1974 explicitly authorizes the President to condition assistance on the exchange of strategic materials, defined as petroleum, fossil fuels, metals, minerals, “or any other natural substance which the President determines in short supply in the United States.”

Six things to take away from this long history.

The concept of ‘US aid-for-minerals’ gains prominence in moments of intense geopolitical competition. It’s been embedded in our policy and strategy for a very long time. But it becomes more prominent at moments–much like today–when geopolitical competition makes policymakers intensely concerned about material dependence on other countries. The 1974 amendment to the Foreign Assistance Act happened in the midst of an oil crisis. And even further back, I found a letter dated November 1960–the height of the Cold War–in which the Chief of US Naval Operations lamented to the White House that the US couldn’t compete against the Soviet Union, which had captured a major share of the international petroleum market by allowing countries to pay them back in material resources, including fish from Iceland and sugar from Cuba. What’s different this time is that the Trump administration is putting the exchange of commodities right at the center of diplomatic negotiations. Neither the Marshall Plan nor the Foreign Assistance Act were primarily about access to minerals–either in terms of the narrative through which they were communicated, or in implementation. Their legislative provisions authorized the US to structure and sign such agreements–but didn’t mandate them. In fact, I wasn’t able to find specific examples of any time (before Trump II) at which the Foreign Assistance Act had actually been used to set up such an exchange. (If you know of one, tell me!) By contrast, the Trump administration is putting minerals access at the heart of bilateral dealmaking. And not just in Zambia. American rights to access minerals is also a feature of the US-Ukraine Investment Fund, signed in April 2025 to advance American investment into the long-term reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine. And it’s the core focus of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the US and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That’s not necessarily a terrible thing–if it’s done fairly. To many of our partners in developing economies, there’s a welcome element of transparency in the concept of a US proposal to trade assistance-for-minerals-access. They’re sick and tired of the US’s longstanding penchant for hypocritical moralizing. And they’ve always known that our development assistance is at least partly self-interested. At least, they reason, the Trump administration is being honest about that. I don’t think trading certain types of support for privileged access to strategic materials is inherently bad as long as the deal is transparent, the US and its partner country engage in fair and robust negotiation, and both parties follow through on what they’ve committed. But the Trump administration’s credibility here is very low. The basic concept of aid-for-minerals might not be new–or inherently bad. But the Trump administration has dug itself into a hole that makes it very difficult for international partners to take its proposals or intentions at face value. Take, for example: The President’s open and repeated mocking of African countries, including Lesotho in his State of the Union address.

The abrupt ending of longstanding bilateral and multilateral agreements, leaving partners in the lurch.

And the launch of new ones with great fanfare, but few details–creating confusion about what’s actually on the table. And, not for nothing, but it should be no surprise to the administration that the Zambia agreement has attracted the most public concern. Demanding minerals access in exchange for live-saving public health assistance just hits differently. Especially given the steady drumbeat of excellent analysis from places like the Center for Global Development quantifying the human lives lost as a result of the administration’s sudden closure of USAID. Finally, the administration is asserting a unilateral dominance the US just doesn’t have right now. Coming out of World War II, when the Marshall Plan was created, the United States was the undisputed global economic leader. It had immense manufacturing capacity and a massive share of global GDP, while the economies of its counterparts in Europe had been decimated. European countries didn’t have all that many options. Today, the world is different. Countries like Zambia have a diverse slate of partners eager to make deals, including–obviously–China. The willingness of Zambia’s foreign minister to come out publicly in opposition to the US proposal proves that fact. The US has to be ready to put a real offer on the table.

Strengthening and diversifying mineral supply chains is–and should be–an important US priority. To achieve that, we’re going to need to partner with countries around the world, including many lower-income economies that will likely welcome a real offer of investment from the United States. But we won’t get what we want with bullying, or with demands that don’t align with what partners actually want. (And, please, let’s leave live-saving public health assistance out of it).